At 11 p.m., Vecchio dominates so far

Incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio, with 55 of 181 polls reporting in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding, continues to receive more than half of all the votes being cast, with 6,757 or 50.8 percent of the total cast so far.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu was second with 2,469 or 18.6 percent, then Katelyn Cody of the NDP with 2,254 or 17 percent, Chelsea Hillier of the People’s Party with 1,392 or 10.5 percent, Amanda Stark of the Green Party with 350 or 2.6 percent and Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party with 73 or 0.5 percent.