Body of missing swimmer found

The body of Daniel Sosa-Zerebecka, 25, of St. Catharines, a swimmer missing from Port Burwell Provincial Park beach since Saturday, Sept. 11, was found by searchers on the Lake Erie shoreline 13 kilometres east of there on Monday, Sept. 13, at 12 noon.

Ontario Provincial Police Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk said members of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Emergency Response team assisted with recovering the body.

A post-mortem was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A/Sgt. Sanchuck said OPP, Bayham Fire and Rescue and Norfolk County paramedics responded to a report of a missing swimmer on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

Two swimmers had gotten into trouble while in the lake, and two others went into the water to try to help, but instead found themselves in distress as well.

A Good Samaritan on the beach threw a life-saving ring into the water, saving three of the four swimmers at that time.

OPP officers, including marine units, the emergency response team, police dogs and officers on all-terrain vehicles, as well as Auxiliary Coast Guard members and park staff searched for the man Sunday, and were joined by an OPP helicopter Monday.