COVID-19 cases in Southwestern region up by eight for second day in a row

Southwestern Public Health was reporting eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 3, the same number as on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 33 Friday from 28 Saturday.

For at least the last two weeks, all the new confirmed cases involve the Delta variant, first identified in India, that is considered much more contagious and likely to cause severe symptoms than the original strain.

St. Thomas and area had nine ongoing cases Friday, up from eight Thursday and Aylmer and area three, up from one. Central Elgin and Dutton Dunwich remained at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to six from four and a new case was discovered in Zorra. Ingersoll and area remained at seven and South-West Oxford at one.

Tillsonburg and area fell to four from five.

Currently, no Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 15.6 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 807 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday, down from 865 on Thursday.