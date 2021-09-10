Dog sought in St. Thomas biting incident

Southwestern Public Health wants to talk to the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident on Centre Street, between Queen and Metcalfe streets, in St. Thomas on Wednesday, Sept. 1, between 2 and 2:30 a.m.

The health unit, in a statement, said the dog was being walked by a man when it bit another person. The owner noted at the time that the dog was a “rescue.”

It is described as being medium to large in size, with floppy ears.

Anyone with information that could help find the dog and its owner is asked to contact the health unit.