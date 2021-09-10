RECENT NEWS

Dog sought in St. Thomas biting incident

September 10, 2021 | 0

Southwestern Public Health wants to talk to the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident on Centre Street, between Queen and Metcalfe streets, in St. Thomas on Wednesday, Sept. 1, between 2 and 2:30 a.m.

The health unit, in a statement, said the dog was being walked by a man when it bit another person. The owner noted at the time that the dog was a “rescue.”

It is described as being medium to large in size, with floppy ears.

Anyone with information that could help find the dog and its owner is asked to contact the health unit.

 

Posted in News