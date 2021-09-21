Final update for the night

At 12:30 a.m., with 163 of 181 polls or over 90 percent reporting, incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio is enjoying as great a success as she had in the 2019 election, when she also won handily.

Both times, she won about half of all the votes cast in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding.

At 12:30 Tuesday morning, she has 25,191 votes or 49.9 percent of the total counted to this point.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu is a distant second with 9,662 or 19.1 percent, Katelyn Cody of the New Democratic Party is third with 8,087 or 16 percent, and Chelsea Hillier of the People’s Party is fourth with 6,155 or 12.2 percent.

Rounding out the field of candidates is Amanda Stark of the Green Party with 1,149 or 2.3 percent and Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party with 281 or 0.6 percent.