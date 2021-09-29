Four new cases in Aylmer and area

The number of ongoing COVID-19 cases being tracked by Southwestern Public Health in Aylmer and area rose to six Wednesday, Sept. 29, from two the previous day.

Currently in the Southwestern region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, four residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

Residents age 20 through 29 years old represent 25 percent of all ongoing cases.

SWPH confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in its entire area on Wednesday, up from three on Tuesday.

The number of ongoing cases rose to 32 from 28.

On Wednesday, Bayham, Dutton Dunwich, Southwold and St. Thomas and area all remained steady at two cases each, and Central Elgin and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area fell to eight cases from nine while Blandford-Blenheim rose to two from one. Ingersoll and area stayed at three, East Zorra-Tavistock at two and Tillsonburg and area at one.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 15.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 13.2 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 495 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, down from 613 on Tuesday.