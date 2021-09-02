Getting copies of vaccination receipts

Southwestern Public Health is advising local residents how they can get a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination receipt, now that the Ontario government has announced immunization “passports” will be required for entry to some indoor public spaces as of Sept. 22.

“With your postal code and green Ontario health card, you can print or download your receipt at https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca. If you have a red and white health card or no health card, call 1-833-943-3900.

People were advised that they could print the document at home, use community services such as libraries, or commercial printing businesses.