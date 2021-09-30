Motorist, infant seriously hurt in SUV-grain truck collision

The driver of a sports utility vehicle and an infant passenger were taken by ambulance to hospital to be treated for what Ontario Provincial Police described as serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash also involving a grain truck on Lyons Line between Imperial Road and Dorchester Road on Thursday, Sept. 30, at about 6:40 p.m.

OPP Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuck said police from the OPP’s Elgin detachment, Malahide firefighters and St. Thomas Elgin paramedics rushed to the scene after a report of a collision between the two vehicles.

The SUV was westbound on Lyons Line when it struck the rear of the grain truck, he said. The driver of the grain truck did not suffer any injuries.

OPP had closed Lyons Line between Imperial and Dorchester roads while the crash is investigated.