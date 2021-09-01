Province announces “vaccine passports”

Effective Sept. 22, anyone wanting to eat indoors at a restaurant, work out at a gym or go to a movie theatre will have to present a “vaccine passport” and photo identification ensuring that they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Fully protected” describes someone who has received two doses of vaccine at least two weeks earlier.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who had opposed such a measure, announced the news on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

He said concern about the highly-contagious Delta variant of the virus and its potential consequences was the reason for him changing his mind.

Ontarians would be able to download vaccination certificates online and print them before Sept. 22, he said. Then, starting Oct. 22, new passports with “quick response” bar codes that could be scanned by businesses would replace the initial certificates.