Southwestern: 28 new cases from weekend

Southwestern Public Health was reporting from the weekend 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, Sept. 13, or an average of just over seven a day.

Seven new cases had also been confirmed on Friday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stood at 50 Monday, up from 41 Friday.

Ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area increased to 10 Monday from nine Friday and in Aylmer and area to seven from five, while two new cases were discovered in Bayham and one in West Elgin.

In Oxford, South-West Oxford rose to nine from eight and Tillsonburg and area to five from one. Woodstock and area stayed at 12 and Blandford-Blenheim at two, while Ingersoll and area dropped to two from three.

Four Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 23.6 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 19.4 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 600 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, down from 784 Sunday.