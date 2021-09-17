SWPH cases continue to increase

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford is continuing to rise, with 34 new cases in two days, for a total number of ongoing cases of 85. Almost half those cases involve persons under 30 years old.

Three SWPH area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 18 new cases on Friday, Sept. 17, up from 16 on Thursday.

Ongoing cases in West Elgin rose to six Friday from five Thursday and in Central Elgin to two from one, while one new case was discovered in Dutton Dunwich. St. Thomas and area fell to 11 from 12, while Aylmer and area stayed at eight, Bayham at two and Malahide at one. In Oxford, Woodstock increased to 25 from 21 and Tillsonburg and area to nine from seven, while three new cases were discovered in Norwich and two in Blandford Blenheim. South-West Oxford remained at eight, Ingersoll and area at five and East Zorra-Tavistock and Zorra at one each.

The infection rate for the region stands at 40.2 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 34 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 795 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, down from 864 on Thursday.