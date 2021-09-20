Vecchio has wide lead at 11:30 p.m.

Incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio holds a comfortable lead in the federal election in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding on Monday night, Sept. 20, at 11:30 p.m.

With 90 of 181 polls reporting, she has 11,991 votes or 50.2 percent of all those counted so far.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu remains in second with 4,454 or 18.6 percent and Katelyn Cody of the NDP in third with 4,013 or 16.8 percent.

They’re followed with Chelsea Hillier of the People’s Party with 2,677 or 11.2 percent, Amanda Stark of the Green Party with 626 or 2.6 percent and Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party with 136 or 0.6 percent.