Vecchio still ahead at 10:30 p.m.

Incumbent Conservative Karen Vecchio maintains a substantial lead in Elgin-Middlesex-London voting in the federal election, with 1,691 votes or 53.1 percent of the total votes cast from 17 out of 181 polls at 10:33 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

Liberal Afeez Ajibowu is in second with 637 votes or 20 percent, Katelyn Cody of the NDP is in third with 431 or 13.5 percent, followed by Chelsea Hillier of the People’s Party with 324 or 10.2 percent, Amanda Stark of the Green Party with 79 or 2.1 percent and Michael Hopkins of the Christian Heritage Party with 26 votes or 0.7 percent.