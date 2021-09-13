Water “discolouration” warning

The Town of Aylmer issued a brief statement Monday, Sept. 13, warning that residents might experience “slight discolouration and/or odour in their tap water.”

Other municipalities with public water distribution systems have done the same, blaming the violent storm that went through the area on Sunday night churning up Lake Erie in the area where water was taken to be treated and sent to, among others, Aylmer, St. Thomas, Bayham, Malahide, Central Elgin and London.

The town assured residents the water was still safe to drink.