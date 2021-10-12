53 new cases over the Thanksgiving weekend

Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford are continuing to experience a slow increase in the number of new and ongoing cases of COVID-19 among residents.

Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday, Oct. 12, reported 53 new cases were confirmed over four days during Thanksgiving, or an average of just over 13 a day, compared to 16 last Friday and 11 the day before that.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stood at 87 Tuesday, up from 84 on Friday.

Six area residents were in hospital Tuesday with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

Twenty-three percent of all ongoing cases involve those from newborn to 19 years old.

The number of ongoing cases in Aylmer and area fell to 13 Tuesday from 18 Friday and in West Elgin to two from three, while two new cases were discovered in Malahide.

St. Thomas and area stayed at 12 and Bayham at 10, while Dutton Dunwich rose to five from three.

In Oxford, Norwich increased to eight from two, South-West Oxford to six from four, East Zorra-Tavistock to three from one and Ingersoll and area to three from two.

Tillsonburg and area decreased to eight from 10. Woodstock and area remained at 12, Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 41.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 39.7 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 390 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, down from 458 on Monday.