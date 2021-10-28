Aylmer and area Elgin’s COVID hotspot

Southwestern Public Health reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, Oct. 28, down from 12 the previous day.

The health unit is tracking 88 ongoing cases across the region, down from 91 Wednesday.

Aylmer and area at 19 has as many ongoing cases as the rest of Elgin and St. Thomas combined. St. Thomas and area has eight, Bayham six, Central Elgin four and Malahide one.

Just over 34 percent of all cases involve those 19 years old and younger.

Three Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the region stands at 41.6 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 41.1 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 409 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, up from 321 on Wednesday.