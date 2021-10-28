Driver killed in crash identified as Mya Klassen, 18

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police have identified the motorist killed in a head-on crash on Imperial Road just south of Lyons on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as Mya Klassen, 18, of Aylmer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after the motor vehicle she was driving was in collision with a transport truck, Const. Norm Kelso said in a statement.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The crash occurred at about 5:19 a.m. Wednesday. Const. Kelso said the transport truck was northbound and Ms. Klassen’s vehicle southbound on Imperial Road

The investigation into the crash continued, he added.