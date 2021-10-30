Fatality on Wilson Line

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatality that occurred on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road in Malahide Township on Saturday, Oct. 30, at about 4:50 p.m.

Constable Norm Kelso said OPP officers from Elgin and Middlesex, Malahide and Central Elgin firefighters and Elgin paramedics were called to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead there.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team was investigating, he said.

Wilson Line is closed between Belmont Road and Dorchester Road, and that’s expected to continue for six hours.