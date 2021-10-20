Fourteen new cases in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from eight the previous day.

The health unit is now tracking 80 ongoing confirmed cases, up from 76 Tuesday.

Four residents of the Southwestern area are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

Local ongoing cases are 11 in Aylmer and area, 11 in St. Thomas and area, five in Bayham, four in West Elgin and two in Malahide.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 37.4 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, down from 328 Tuesday.