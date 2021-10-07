Jessie Reimer, 28, dies from crash injuries

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported on Thursday, Oct. 7, that Jessie Reimer, 28, of Brownsville had died of injuries she sustained during a crash involving her sports-utility vehicle and a grain truck on Lyons Line on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The westbound SUV had been westbound on Lyons Line and struck the rear of the grain truck.

Ms. Reimer and her month-old infant daughter Aria were taken by ambulance to hospital in London to be treated for their injuries, which were described as life-threatening at the time.

The infant has since been discharged from hospital and is reportedly being cared for by family members.

The truck driver was not hurt.

An investigation into the crash continues.