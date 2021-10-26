Nineteen new cases on Tuesday, Oct. 26

Southwestern Public Health reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

By comparison, on Monday 35 cases, or an average of just under 12 daily, were recorded in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford from the weekend.

The health unit is tracking 84 ongoing cases in its region, down from 87 on Monday.

Three Southwestern region residents are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

Local cases include 14 in Aylmer and area, eight in St. Thomas, five in Bayham, four in West Elgin, three in Central Elgin and one in Malahide.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 39.7 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 41.1 on Monday.

Across Ontario, 269 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, down from 326 on Monday.