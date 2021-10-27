Now 91 deaths attributed to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, announced that an Oxford woman in her 70s had become the 91st death in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The health unit also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in its region Wednesday, down from 19 on Tuesday.

SWPH was tracking 87 ongoing cases of the virus, up from 84 Tuesday, 31 percent of which involved residents 19 years old and younger.

Locally, Aylmer and area has 17 ongoing cases, St. Thomas and area eight, Bayham five, Central Elgin four and Malahide and West Elgin one each.

Three Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of them in intensive care units.

The infection rate for the area stands at 41.1 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 39.7 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 321 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, up from 269 on Tuesday.