St. Thomas man region’s 88th COVID-19 death

Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, Oct. 14, announced the death related to COVID-19 of a St. Thomas man in his 60s.

His was the 88th such death in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began.

The health unit was also reporting 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 13 the previous day. The number of ongoing cases being tracked dropped to 80 from 93.

Ongoing cases in Aylmer and area decreased to 13 Thursday from 14 Wednesday, in Bayham to nine from 13, in St. Thomas and area to nine from 13, in Dutton Dunwich to two from five and in Malahide and West Elgin to two each from three each.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area fell to 11 from 8, Woodstock and area to nine from 11 and South-West Oxford to four from six. Norwich rose to 10 from nine and Ingersoll and area to four from three. East Zorra-Tavistock stayed at three and Blandford-Blenheim and Zorra at one each.

Four residents of the region are hospitalized with COVID-19, one in an intensive care unit.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area is at 37.8 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 44 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 417 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, up from 306 on Wednesday.