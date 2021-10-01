“Suspected” outbreak at Elgin Manor

Elgin County announced on Friday afternoon, Oct. 1, that a single case of COVID-19 had been confirmed involving a resident at Elgin Manor long-term care home in Southwold that morning.

The resident had been moved into isolation, and so far no other residents or staff had tested positive, the county continued.

With one positive case, under provincial directives the county had to declare a “suspected” outbreak at the home.

No cases have been found at Elgin’s two other homes, Terrace Lodge in Malahide and Bobier Villa in Dutton.

County Warden Tom Marks, deputy mayor of Central Elgin, said, “We want families of our residents to know that we are doing everything in our power to stop the spread of the virus within Elgin Manor.”