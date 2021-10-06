Tighter COVID restrictions on indoor sports

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 6, issued letters of instruction requiring COVID-19 “passports” showing proof of vaccination will be needed for anyone 12 or older for admission to all indoor public and private sports facilities as of Oct. 31 .

Previously, anyone 12 through 17 had been exempt from having to produce passports at indoor sports facilities.

Southwestern, Middlesex-London Health Unit and Huron-Perth Public Health made a joint announcement on the stricter requirement in a news briefing.

For now, passports generally involves, for adults, photo identification and the receipt for a second dose of vaccine administered at least 14 days before seeking admission to the facility.

However, the province recently added additional acceptable identification, including a birth certificate, passport, permanent resident card or a citizenship card.