34 new cases in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, Nov. 25, reported 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, up from 22 the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit also rose, to 178 from 165 Wednesday.

SWPH is reporting 13 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, three of them in intensive care units.

Local cases include Aylmer and area with 39, Bayham with 23, St. Thomas and area with 21, Malahide with two and Central Elgin, Southwold and West Elgin with one each.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern area stands at 84.2 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 78 Wednesday.

Across Ontario, 748 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, up from 519 on Wednesday.