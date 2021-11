East Elgin Secondary School Junior football quarterback Rhyan Hewbank sought to rush the ball up the field with blocking from teammates Simon Hunt, left, and Brent Barker, right, during the Thames Valley District Oxford-Elgin championship game against Woodstock’s College Avenue Secondary School in St. Thomas on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17. East Elgin scored a pair of safety points, but CASS took the victory and the title 18-2. (AE/Rob Perry)