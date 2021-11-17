COVID-19 positivity rate still climbing

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed that the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back as positive had climbed again.

It rose to 5.8 percent as of Nov. 7, up from 5.1 percent on Oct. 31. The positivity rate has been cited by the health unit as one factor in a decision announced Tuesday to invoke new pandemic restrictions in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, but what form those changes will take has yet to be announced.

SWPH also announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed Wednesday, up from 24 the previous day. The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit increased to 167 from 161.

As of Wednesday, 14 Southwestern residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them in intensive care units.

Locally, Aylmer and area has the most ongoing cases in Elgin and St. Thomas with 35, St. Thomas and area is at 29 and Bayham at 17. Malahide and Bayham have two cases each and Central Elgin and Southwold one each.

The rate of ongoing cases in the Southwestern area stands at 79 per 100,000 of population, up from 76.1 on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, 512 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, up from 481 Tuesday.