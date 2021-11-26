EESS Senior Girls win Oxford-Elgin championship

Jamie Stahlbaum of host East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior Girls basketball team shot for the Woodstock Collegiate Institute net during the Oxford-Elgin (or as it’s now called Thames Valley Regional Southeast) championship final on Thursday, Nov. 24. The game started out slowly, with the two teams tied at 4 at the end of the first quarter, but then EESS jumped out to a 20-8 lead by the half and then won the game 33-19 over WCI. More pictures in the Dec. 1 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)