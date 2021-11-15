Elgin Imperials bested 5-2 by Sarnia

Travis Topping, in yellow, of host Elgin Imperials sledge-hockey team vied for the puck against a Sarnia player during a game at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday morning, Nov. 14. This was the EECC debut for the local team, which draws players from Elgin and St. Thomas. Sarnia took the win 5-2, with both Elgin goals being scored by Wes Shaw. More in the Nov. 17 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)