Hospitalizations ease in Southwestern area

Southwestern Public Health reported Monday, Nov. 8, that nine residents of the Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford region were hospitalized with COVID-19, four of them in intensive care units.

That’s down from 13 hospitalizations last Friday, but the number in ICUs has increased by one.

Southwestern announced Monday that 52 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the weekend, or an average of just over 17 a day. By comparison, on Friday alone, 32 new cases had been reported.

The health unit is tracking 129 ongoing cases, up from 121 on Friday.

Locally, Aylmer and area on Monday continues to have the most ongoing cases at 26, followed by Bayham with 17, St. Thomas and area with eight, Malahide with three and Central Elgin with one.

The rate of ongoing confirmed cases in the Southwestern region stands at 61 per 100,000 of population, up from 57.2 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 480 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, down from 636 on Sunday.