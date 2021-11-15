Hospitalizations rise again; 66 new cases from weekend

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, Nov. 15, reported 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford from the weekend, an average of 22 a day.

That’s down from Friday, when the average over two days (the health unit was closed for Remembrance Day Thursday) was 29.

The number of ongoing confirmed cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 159 Monday from 154 Friday.

Hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 also increased, to 15 on Monday from 12 Friday. Six are in intensive care units, the same as Friday.

Locally, Aylmer and area has resumed its lead with the most ongoing cases in the Southwestern region with 38.

St. Thomas and area has 24 cases, Bayham 10, West Elgin two and Central Elgin one.

The rate of confirmed ongoing cases in the Southwestern region stands at 75.2 per 100,000 of population, up from 72.8 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 552 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, down from 666 on Sunday and 661 on Saturday.