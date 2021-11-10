Hospitalizations rising again

Southwestern Public Health was reporting that 11 residents of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford were hopsitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 10, with five of them in intensive care units.

That’s up from eight hopsitalizations, with four in ICUs, from the previous day.

Southwestern also recorded 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 18 the previous day. SWPH is currently tracking 131 ongoing cases of COVID-19, up from 126 Tuesday.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 testing also increased, based on information released Wednesday, rising to 5.1 percent of all tests conducted as of Oct. 31, up from 3.5 percent a week earlier.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern region stands at 61.9 out of every 100,000 of population, up from 59.6 Tuesday.

Locally, Aylmer and area has 27 ongoing cases, Bayham 16, St. Thomas and area 12, Malahide two and Central Elgin one.

Across Ontario, 454 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, up from 441 the previous day.