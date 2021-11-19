Outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence

Southwestern Public Health on Friday, Nov. 19, was reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Aylmer Retirement Residence on Talbot Street East.

Seven residents and one staff member had confirmed cases of the virus, the health unit stated.

SWPH also recorded 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford Friday morning, more than double the 16 confirmed Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases in the Southwestern region now stands at 157, up from 144.

Aylmer and area again has the most ongoing confirmed cases of any community in Elgin and St. Thomas with 38 Friday, up by 10 from Thursday.

St. Thomas and area has 27, Bayham 24, Southwold three, Malahide two and West Elgin one.

As of Friday, the health unit was reporting 16 area residents hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them in intensive care units.

The rate of confirmed cases for the Southwestern area stands at 74.2 per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 793 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, up from 711 on Thursday.