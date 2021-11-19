Port Burwell Public School, with eight COVID-19 cases, temporarily closed

Thames Valley District School Board announced Thursday, Nov. 18, that Port Burwell Public School would temporarily close to in-person learning.

The board had earlier on Thursday announced two more cases of confirmed COVID-19 at the school, bringing the ongoing total to eight.

“Board administration has determined that school operations and instruction pose a challenge with the current number of cases impacting several classes,” TVDSB said in a statement.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, the announcement continued, pupils at the school would switch to online learning. The school was expected to re-open to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 29.

Classroom teachers were to contact families with information about remote learning, TVDSB said. Families requiring electronic devices or ways to access the Internet were being asked to contact the school office.