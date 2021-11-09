St. Thomas motorcyclist sustains “life-altering” injuries

A St. Thomas motorcyclist, 59, sustained what Norfolk Ontario Provincial Police described as “life-altering injuries” in a collision with a pickup truck on Highway 3 at Courtland on Saturday, Nov. 6, at about 1:40 p.m.

OPP Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk reported that the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 3 and Rhineland Road.

The motorcyclist was taken first to a local hospital, and then airlifted to a London hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the pickup, 82, from Norwich, was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sgt. Sanchuk said the OPP’s West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continued to investigate the crash.