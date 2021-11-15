Steven Chute, 56, of St. Thomas identified as victim of fatal crash

Aylmer Police on Monday, Nov. 15, identified Steven Chute, 56, as the St. Thomas driver who died in a crash with a transport truck on Talbot Street East in the area of King Street on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at about 11:20.

His 2005 Nissan Murano was in a head-on crash with a transport truck being driven the other way.

The force of the crash caused the Nissan to roll and come to rest with its roof on the south sidewalk. Both vehicles were occupied only by their drivers.

The transport driver was not injured.

More details in the Nov. 17 edition of The Aylmer Express.