Surge in COVID-19 cases locally

Southwestern Public Health reported 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, Nov. 5, up from 21 on Thursday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit also rose, to 121 Friday from 95 Thursday.

in addition, 13 Southwestern residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, four of them in intensive care units, a rise from 11 and two respectively on Thursday.

Aylmer and area remain on top of all Southwestern municipalities with 33 ongoing cases, followed locally by Bayham with 19, St. Thomas and area with seven, Malahide with three and Central Elgin with one.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern area stands at 57.2 per 100,000 of population, up from 44.9 on Thursday.

Across Ontario, 563 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, up from 383 Thursday.