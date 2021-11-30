Vaccination rate lowest in Bayham

Despite Aylmer having the highest or among the highest number of confirmed ongoing COVID-19 cases each day, vaccination rates are actually higher in town than in Malahide or Bayham.

Information just released by the health unit, indicated that among eight Elgin and Oxford municipalities targeted for new public health restrictions, such as limiting indoor dining to half the normal capacity at a restaurant, the vaccination rate for those 12 and older was lowest in Bayham at 61 percent, followed in East Elgin by Malahide at 66.4 and then Aylmer at 71.4.

However, among the eight communities Aylmer fared worst when it came to the weekly average case rate of ongoing COVID cases at 493.9 per 100,000 of population, followed by Bayham at 378.6.

Those numbers were among the factors considered by Southwestern Public Health in determining what municipalities should be placed under new restrictions, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said in a news briefing Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.

