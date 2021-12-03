Car chase ends in crash

A police pursuit of a vehicle that started near Lake Whittaker Conservation Area on Avon Road, between Elgin and Middlesex counties, ended in a crash on Friday, Dec. 3.

Constable Norm Kelso of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said officers were sent to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 11:40 a.m.

The vehicle left the scene and would not stop for police, and a pursuit followed through parts of Middlesex and Elgin counties.

At 12:40 p.m., the vehicle came to a sudden stop on Dorchester Road near Mapleton Line in Elgin County, “causing contact with an OPP cruiser,” Const. Kelso said.

Officers from the Elgin OPP detachment, Aylmer Police, St. Thomas Police and the OPP’s West Region Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit assisted in taking two individuals into custody.

Both were arrested and taken to hospital by paramedics for a medical assessment, Const. Kelso said. No officers were reported injured.