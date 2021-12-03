Elgin woman is Southwestern’s 100th COVID-related death

Southwestern Public Health on Friday, Dec. 3, announced that an Elgin woman in her 70s had become the 100th death related to COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The health unit also reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, the same as the previous day. The total of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH rose to 176 from 169.

A COVID-19 outbreak involving eight residents and two staff members at Aylmer Retirement Residence has been declared over. One person has died as a result, on Nov. 29.

An outbreak involving three residents and four employees at Carresant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas continues.

Local ongoing cases include St. Thomas and area at 55, Aylmer and area, which includes a large part of Malahide Township and even a small part of Bayham, 14, Bayham 10, (the rest of) Malahide, three, West Elgin, two, and Central Elgin and Southwold, one each.

The rate of ongoing cases in the Southwestern area stands at 83.2 per 100,000 of population, up from 79.9 Thursday.

On Friday, 1,031 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, the highest single-day total since May and up from 959 Thursday.