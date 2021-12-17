Ford: new COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in response to the rapid spread of new confirmed COVID-19 cases through the province and the discovery of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, announced new public health restrictions to try to curb additional cases on Friday, Dec. 17.

Among them, the government ordered that a maximum of 10 persons would be allowed to gather at an informal indoor social events such as house parties, and a maximum 25 outdoors.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, we’ve never faced an enemy like Omicron, given how rapidly it spreads,” he stated. “We need to do everything we can to slow its spread as we continue to dramatically ramp up capacity to get as many booster shots into arms as possible. Doing so is the best way to safeguard our hospital and intensive care units.”

The government had already announced two days earlier that anyone 18 and older could get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, Dec. 20, as long as at least three months had passed since their second dose.

Ontario’s capacity to administer vaccines was expected to increase to 200,000 to 300,000 daily in the near future.

The new measures announced Friday and which come into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19, involve reducing certain businesses to 50 percent of their usual indoor capacity, including:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs;

Personal care services;

Personal physical fitness trainers;

Retailers, including grocery stores and pharmacies;

Shopping malls;

Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, such as gyms;

And indoor recreational amenities.

These limits do not apply to any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony.

Businesses or facilities will need to post a sign stating the capacity limits that are permitted in the establishment.

In bars, restaurants and public event spaces, a maximum of 10 customers will be allowed to sit at one table, and the businesses will have to close by 11 p.m., though takeout and delivery services can continue past then.

Food and drink service will be prohibited at sporting events, theatres and cinemas, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Alcohol can’t be served after 10 p.m., and consumption of alcohol must cease by 11 p.m.