Outbreak at Elgin Manor

Elgin County in a statement issued Friday, Dec. 31, reported that three residents and one staff member at Elgin Manor long-term care home in Southwold had tested positive for COVID-19.

The county also announced that a staff member at Bobier Villa long-term care home in Dutton had also tested positive for the virus.

No confirmed cases have been identified at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide.

The county said that the health of other residents and staff members at the three homes were being closely monitored and, at the slightest symptom, they would be screened for COVID-19.