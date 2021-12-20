Southwestern records 128 new COVID cases over weekend

Southwestern Public Health on Monday, Dec. 20, was reporting 128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the weekend in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, or an average of just under 43 per day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 313 Monday from 234 on Friday.

The rate of ongoing cases per 100,000 of population climbed to 148 Monday from 110.6 Friday.

Ten residents of the Southwestern area are hospitalized with COVID-19, six of them in intensive care units.

Local cases include 74 in St. Thomas and area, 17 in Central Elgin, 16 in Aylmer and area, 13 in Dutton Dunwich, eight in Malahide, five in Bayham, four in Southwold and four in West Elgin.

Across Ontario, 3,784 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, d0wn from 4,117 on Sunday.