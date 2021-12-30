STEGH puts more limits on visits

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital, in a statement issued on Thursday, Dec. 30, announced it was tightening “essential visitor” rules on a temporary basis.

The action was being taken given a surge in COVID-19 cases across Ontario, and reflected similar measures being taken by other hospitals, STEGH said.

The following can still visit patient: up to two caregivers for a palliative or dying patient;

One caregiver in addition to the mother in the special care nursery;

One caregiver for a woman in labour;

One parent or guardian of an ill newborn, child or youth (any patient under 18)

One caregiver for a patient with dementia or cognitive impairment, a physical disability, a language barrier or physical impairment;

Or one caregiver accompanying a patient in the emergency department if the patient meets one of the above criteria.