SWPH reports 23 new cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, Dec. 14, down slightly from an average of just under 25 a day over the weekend.

The total number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stood at 235 Tuesday.

The rate of ongoing cases per 100,000 of population broke into triple digits this week, and on Tuesday stood at 111.1.

As of Tuesday, 14 Southwestern area residents were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them in intensive care units.

Local cases include 69 in St. Thomas and area, 25 in Aylmer and area, eight in Dutton Dunwich, six in Malahide, five in Central Elgin, four in Bayham, three in Southwold and two in West Elgin.

Across Ontario, 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, down from 1,536 on Monday.