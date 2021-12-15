Two more COVID-19 deaths

Southwestern Public Health on Wednesday, Dec. 15, announced the COVID-19 related deaths of a St. Thomas man in his 90s and an Oxford man in his 30s.

That brings the total number of fatalities in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford since the pandemic began to 108.

So far this month, 12 deaths have been reported, with seven fatalities from Elgin, three from St. Thomas and two from Oxford.

As of Wednesday, the health unit reported 10 residents from its area were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, six of them in intensive care units.

The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back as positive dropped to 4.7 percent as of Dec. 5, compared to 5.4 percent as of Nov. 28, the most recent information available.

SWPH reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported in its area Wednesday, up from 23 Tuesday. The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit stands at 229, down from 235 Tuesday.

The rate of ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of population in the area dropped slightly, to 108.3 from 111.1.

Local cases include 73 in St. Thomas and area, 21 in Aylmer and area, nine in Dutton Dunwich, seven in Central Elgin, four each in Bayham and Malahide, three in Southwold and two in West Elgin.

An ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at Caressant Care Bonnie Place long-term care home continues in St. Thomas, with 10 residents and eight staff members infected. One person has died.

Across Ontario, 1,808 new cases were confirmed Wednesday, up from 1,429 Tuesday.