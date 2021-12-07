Two more COVID-19 deaths in Elgin

Southwestern Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 7, announced the COVID-19-related deaths of two more Elgin residents, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s.

That brings the number Elgin deaths in the last week to five. The total number of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford residents who have died of the virus since the pandemic began now stands at 103.

Southwestern also reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed Tuesday, up from an average of just over 28 a day on the weekend.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit rose to 203 Tuesday, up from 202 Monday.

The health unit is reporting 12 Southwestern residents hospitalized with COVID-19, five of them in intensive care units.

An outbreak at Carresant Care Bonnie Place long-term care home in St. Thomas now involves five residents and seven staff members.

Locally, St. Thomas and area has 56 cases, Aylmer and area 27, Bayham six, Malahide five, Central Elgin three and Dutton Dunwich one.

The ongoing case rate for the Southwestern area stands at 96 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 928 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, up from 886 on Monday.