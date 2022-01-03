Alleged murder victim identified by OPP

Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police announced late Monday afternoon, Jan. 3, that the victim of a fatal shooting in Sparta on Saturday night, Jan. 1, was Christopher Robert Roy, 35, of London.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a shooting on North Street in Sparta Jan. 1 at about 6:50 p.m.

Mr. Roy was transported by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Devon Vandendriessche, 36, of Central Elgin has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

He is being held in custody for an appearance at the Elgin County Courthouse in St. Thomas on Friday, Jan. 7.