COVID-19 update for Monday, Jan. 17

Southwestern Public Health reported on Monday, Jan. 17, that 26 Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford residents were hospitalized with COVID-related cases, down by one from Friday, Jan. 14.

Four area residents were in intensive care units Monday, down from seven Friday.

And, for the first time in a week, the health unit announced no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

Across the province, 3,887 Ontarians were hospitalized with the virus Monday, with 578 in intensive care units, compared to 3,814 hospitalized and 527 in ICUs Friday.

The number of long-term care and retirement homes in the Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford affected by confirmed outbreaks of two or more cases inched up to 18 Monday from 17 Friday.

Under new, restricted access to testing , 268 residents of the Southwestern area were confirmed to have new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend, or an average of just over 89 a day, compared to 118 new cases Friday. SWPH is currently tracking 974 ongoing cases, down from 1,129 Friday.

Local ongoing cases include 266 in St. Thomas and area, 64 in Aylmer and Malahide, 44 in Central Elgin, 26 in West Elgin, 18 in Dutton Dunwich, 15 in Bayham and seven in Southwold.